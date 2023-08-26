WWE News: List of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown, Smackdown Dark Matches, Bray Wyatt’s Theme Played During Soccer Game

– Fightful Select has a list of the producers of the matches and segments for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced the opening tribute to Bray Wyatt, LA Knight promo and Knight vs. Finn Balor.

* Jamie Noble produced Grayson Waller vs. Rey Mysterio.

* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega.

* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes promo and The Brawling Brutes vs. the Street Profits. He also produced dark matches of Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory.

* Adam Pearce produced a dark match between Cameron Grimes and Odyssey Jones.

– Bray Wyatt’s theme was played during today’s Arsenal vs. Fulham game.

– Many of the creative plans for last night’s Smackdown were moved to next week.