Production Designer & Director of Production Travel Reportedly Exit WWE

A couple of major backstage employees have left WWE, according to a new report. PWInsider reports (per Wrestling Inc) that lead Production Designer Jason Robinson and Director of Production Travel Michelle Carlucci have both departed the company.

According to the report, Robinson finished with the company either just before or after Bash In Berlin, while Carlucci was released on Friday. Both exits are said to have been a big surprise to those in the company and former employees.

Robinson was with WWE for 23 years and was a major factor in how WWE broadcasts looked and felt, while Carlucci was with the company for 36 years and is believed to have been the company’s longest-tenured employee. She had previously worked as Director of Freelance Crew, Travel and Special Projects, as well as an ETO manager.