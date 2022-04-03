wrestling / News
Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight
April 2, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider has several notes for tonight’s main event segment of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show at Wrestlemania. Owens told the website that it will be the ‘biggest thing’ he will do in his career.
Steve Austin will like use his ATV to make an entrance, as it was set up backstage.
Michael Hayes is producing the segment.
