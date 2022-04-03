wrestling / News

Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Kevin Owens Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider has several notes for tonight’s main event segment of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show at Wrestlemania. Owens told the website that it will be the ‘biggest thing’ he will do in his career.

Steve Austin will like use his ATV to make an entrance, as it was set up backstage.

Michael Hayes is producing the segment.

