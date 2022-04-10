Production Notes and List of Producers For RAW and Smackdown, Dark Match Between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Happens After Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s episode of RAW and last night’s episode of Smackdown, as well as production notes.

RAW:

* Shawn Daivari produced the Women’s tag team title match.

* Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz.

* Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

* Adam Pearce produced the Bobby Lashley, MVP & Omos segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Carmella and Queen Zelina segment.

* Jamie Noble produced RK-Bro & Finn Balor vs. The Usos.

* Petey Williams and Michael Hayes produced the Edge & Damian Priest promo.

* Abyss produced the Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

* There were no producers listed for the Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens/Ezekiel, Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes segments. The lineup was switched multiple times with Reigns and Rhodes switching spots. Rhodes was set to close the show.

Smackdown:

* Shawn Daivari produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair promo.

* Petey Williams produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther’s debut. Marcel Barthel was listed internally as Ludwig Klaus until just before the show.

* Adam Pearce produced the Happy Talk segment.

* Abyss & Ariya Daivari produced Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn.

* TJ Wilson & Curtis Axel produced Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan.

* Jason Jordan produced the Roman Reigns segment.

* Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios (produced by Shane Helms) and Xia Li vs. Aliyah (produced by Molly Holly) were the pre-show dark matches.

* Raquel Rodriguez wasn’t listed on the Smackdown rundown.

* Lacey Evans’ return wasn’t kept secret and was mentioned backstage before it happened.

* Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair by count-out in the post show dark match. It was produced by Jason Jordan. According to Wrestling Inc, Flair attacked Rousey after the match, but Rousey hit the Piper’s put and then made Flair tap out to the armbar.