Production Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown: List of Producers, Kevin Owens Promo Scrapped, More

Fightful Select has production notes from last night’s episode of Smackdown, including a list of producers for each segment of the show.

* Michael Hayes & Kenny Dykstra produced the Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman segment and New Day vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus.

* Pat Buck produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair promo.

* Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly produced Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

* Jamie Noble produced the Usos promo.

* Shane Helms is listed as the producer for Rick Boogs vs. Jey Uso, Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn and the closing parking lot brawl. Normally one producer doesn’t handle that many segments, so this may be an error.

– Run sheets weren’t available for many people until showtime.

* Xia Li vs. Shotzi was the opening dark match, which Molly Holly produced.

* Big E was set for the post-show dark match, teaming with Kofi Kingston & Drew McIntyre against Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. That was changed to Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory.

* Kevin Owens was listed for an in-ring promo on the run sheet, produced by Jason Jordan, but a video package ran instead.

* Pete Dunne is now being listed internally as Butch.

* Ridge Holland and others went to the hospital after their match to check on Big E.