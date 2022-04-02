Production Notes For Wrestlemania Tonight, Including Match Order

Fightful Select has several production notes for tonight’s WWE Wrestlemania Saturday event, including the match order for the event. The order includes:

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul & The Miz

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Seth Rollins vs. TBD.

* Hall of Fame inductees honored.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)

* Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin main event segment.

– The match between the New Day and Sheamus and Holland is expected to be a ‘quicker match’ as of today.

– Internally, Seth Rollins’ opponent is still listed as “an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing”

– Austin/Owens, Rollins/TBD and Rousey/Flair are scheduled to get the most time.

– John Cena’s agent was set to travel into Dallas this week, but WWE doesn’t have Cena himself coming in.

– Shane McMahon is only expected to be in town tonight.

PWInsider adds that the kickoff show will not have any in-ring matches.