wrestling / News
Production Notes For Wrestlemania Tonight, Including Match Order
Fightful Select has several production notes for tonight’s WWE Wrestlemania Saturday event, including the match order for the event. The order includes:
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
* Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul & The Miz
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* Seth Rollins vs. TBD.
* Hall of Fame inductees honored.
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
* Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)
* Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin main event segment.
– The match between the New Day and Sheamus and Holland is expected to be a ‘quicker match’ as of today.
– Internally, Seth Rollins’ opponent is still listed as “an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing”
– Austin/Owens, Rollins/TBD and Rousey/Flair are scheduled to get the most time.
– John Cena’s agent was set to travel into Dallas this week, but WWE doesn’t have Cena himself coming in.
– Shane McMahon is only expected to be in town tonight.
PWInsider adds that the kickoff show will not have any in-ring matches.