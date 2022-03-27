Production Notes, Producer List For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers and more from Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports the following list of producers for the show:

* Michael Hayes & Jason Jordan produced Shinuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

* Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre/Happy Corbin segment

* Kenny Dykstra produced King Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland

* Adam Pearce produced the Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair promo segment

* Abyss was the producer for Ricochet vs. Garza and Humberto.

* Molly Holly & Pat Buck produced the women’s Fatal Four-Way match.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segment.

* Adam Pearce produced the Shotzi vs. Aliyah dark match.

* The internally-listed dark match main event was RKBro vs. Alpha Academy.

In addition, Xavier Woods was listed internally as accompanying Kofi Kingston for the segment that led to Woods’ match. Kingston was initially listed as facing Holland in the match, with Woods being the replacement not being listed.

The report also notes that WWE is planning on bringing in more wrestlers from opposite brands for dark matches.