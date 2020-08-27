wrestling / News

Profile For Wade Barrett Added To WWE’s Website

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stu Bennett Wade Barrett King Barrett

Wade Barrett made his return to WWE last night, sitting in on commentary for NXT. After his appearance, WWE added a new profile for him to their website. It talks about his wrestling career in WWE, including his King of the Ring win in 2015. It also talks about his future as a commentator. Barrett announced last night that he will be back next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wade Barrett, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading