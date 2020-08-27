wrestling / News
Profile For Wade Barrett Added To WWE’s Website
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
Wade Barrett made his return to WWE last night, sitting in on commentary for NXT. After his appearance, WWE added a new profile for him to their website. It talks about his wrestling career in WWE, including his King of the Ring win in 2015. It also talks about his future as a commentator. Barrett announced last night that he will be back next week.
