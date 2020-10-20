wrestling / News
Programming Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set
– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has brand-new episode AEW Dark debuting later tonight. This week’s show will feature 16 matches. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here is the full AEW Dark lineup for tonight:
* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels
* Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King
* Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana
* Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore
* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix
* Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Adam Priest vs. Alan “5” Angels with Dark Order
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* David Ali vs. Ricky Starks
* Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10
* Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico
We have SIXTEEN stacked matches for you TONIGHT on Dark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/EUZgmXyMLu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020
