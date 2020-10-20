Programming Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has brand-new episode AEW Dark debuting later tonight. This week’s show will feature 16 matches. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here is the full AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels

* Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy

* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King

* Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana

* Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore

* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico

* Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix

* Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Adam Priest vs. Alan “5” Angels with Dark Order

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* David Ali vs. Ricky Starks

* Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10

* Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico