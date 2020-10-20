wrestling / News

Programming Reminder for Tonight’s AEW Dark: 16 Matches Set

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 10-20-20

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has brand-new episode AEW Dark debuting later tonight. This week’s show will feature 16 matches. The episode will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here is the full AEW Dark lineup for tonight:

* Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard vs. Christopher Daniels
* Aaron Solow vs. Luchasaurus with Jungle Boy
* Brandi Rhodes with Dustin Rhodes vs. KilLynn King
* Bishp King vs. Colt Cabana
* Shawn Dean vs. Matt Sydal
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Kenzie Paige and Skyler Moore
* Jungle Boy with Luchasaurus vs. KTB
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jack Evans with Angelico
* Sonny Kiss with Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix
* Penta El Zero M vs. QT Marshall with Dustin Rhodes
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Adam Priest vs. Alan “5” Angels with Dark Order
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* David Ali vs. Ricky Starks
* Louie Valle, Baron Black, and D3 vs. Dark Order’s 3, 4, and 10
* Wardlow vs. Vinny Pacifico

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading