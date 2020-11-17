wrestling / News
Programming Reminder for New AEW Dark Tonight
– As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. The new episode will feature a 13-match lineup. It will premiere later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the AEW Dark rundown:
* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt
* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans
* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price
* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria
* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia
* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow
#AEWDark kicks off TONIGHT at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe
Be sure to follow @TheAEWDark for the full match card and run down! pic.twitter.com/eRdpBVO5fx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2020
