wrestling / News

Programming Reminder for New AEW Dark Tonight

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark 11-17-20

As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. The new episode will feature a 13-match lineup. It will premiere later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the AEW Dark rundown:

* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt
* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans
* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price
* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria
* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison
* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia
* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King
* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks
* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin
* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading