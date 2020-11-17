Programming Reminder for New AEW Dark Tonight

– As previously noted, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns with a new episode of AEW Dark later tonight. The new episode will feature a 13-match lineup. It will premiere later tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the AEW Dark rundown:

* Joey Janela vs. Marko Stunt

* Christopher Daniels vs. Jack Evans

* Leyla Hirsh vs. Tesha Price

* Penelope Ford vs. Rahne Victoria

* Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison

* Ivelisse Velez vs. Alex Gracia

* Big Swole vs. KiLynn King

* Travis Titan vs. Ricky Starks

* Brandon Cutler vs. Ryzin

* Thunder Rosa vs. Lindsay Snow