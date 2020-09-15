wrestling / News
Various News: Programming Reminder for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Cold Open Video, Lineup for Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live Debut
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the lineup and cold open video for tonight’s show:
* The North, Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz & Motor City Machine Guns
* Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie
* XXXL vs. The Deaners
* The Whole F’n Talk Show With Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes
* Tenille Dashwood returns
Following tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing 2-out-of-3 Falls matches, including Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle and Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki.
– As previously reported, the United Wrestling Network will debut its Primetime Live pay-per-view series tonight. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show, which will be available on FITE TV.
* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett
* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone defending vs. EJ Sparks
* UWN TV Championship Match: Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro
* Kamille vs. Heather Monroe
* Chris Dickinson vs. Dicky Mayor
* Will Allday vs. Jordan Clearwater
* The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion and The Navaho Warrior) vs. The Wolf Zaddies, Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera
