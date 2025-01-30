wrestling / News

Programming Schedule For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has a busy schedule heading into Royal Rumble weekend. The company has the following set for this weekend, including the Rumble itself:

Friday

Royal Rumble Kickoff: 5 PM ET on YouTube
WWE Smackdown: 7 PM ET/PT on USA Network

Saturday

WWE Speed: 12 PM ET on Twitter
Royal Rumble Countdown Show: 4 PM ET on Peacock and YouTube
Royal Rumble: 6 PM ET on Peacock
Royal Rumble Post-Show: After the Royal Rumble on YouTube

