PROGRESS and DEFY Holding Events In London During AEW All In Weekend

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PROGRESS Wrestling Logo Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS and DEFY Wrestling have announced they will hold two shows on August 26 in London, the same weekend as AEW All In. DEFY’s The Slendid & The Vile happens at 12 PM while PROGRESS It’s Clobberin’ Time happens at 4 PM. Both will take place at the Electric Ballroom.

All In happens the next day at Wembley Stadium.

