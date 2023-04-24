wrestling / News
PROGRESS and DEFY Holding Events In London During AEW All In Weekend
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
PROGRESS and DEFY Wrestling have announced they will hold two shows on August 26 in London, the same weekend as AEW All In. DEFY’s The Slendid & The Vile happens at 12 PM while PROGRESS It’s Clobberin’ Time happens at 4 PM. Both will take place at the Electric Ballroom.
All In happens the next day at Wembley Stadium.
[ 🇬🇧 🚨 BREAKING 🚨🇬🇧 ]
This just in from across the pond:
DEFY debuts in LONDON!!
SAT, AUG 26 on a double bill with PROGRESS at the legendary Electric Ballroom!!
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW!https://t.co/NUoF7hpoSF | https://t.co/7Cxbck5jjH#DEFYukvacation pic.twitter.com/j98gOm7dk4
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) April 23, 2023
