PROGRESS Announces All Women’s Show Who Run The World? Set for March 22
– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that the promotion will hold an all women’s event later next month. The Who Run The World? show is scheduled for March 22 at The Dome in London, England. You can see the full announcement below:
The women of PROGRESS Wrestling have shown time and again that they indeed Run The World and on Tuesday 22nd March they are going to show you why. Coming from The Dome in Tufnell Park, London, PROGRESS Wrestling presents ‘Who Run The World?’, an all female show that will put the spotlight firmly on our female roster.
The event will start at 7PM and please note, all tickets are general sale with no priority given to Club PROGRESS members for this event. Join us and watch the best female talent in British wrestling do what they do best…Kick ass!
👉 Who Run The World? 🌍
🔥 ALL WOMEN SHOW 🔥
💥 On 22nd March at The Dome in London, we’ll have a show that will shine the spotlight firmly on the amazing female talent in PROGRESS Wrestling.
TICKETS GO LIVE 12pm TOMORROW
🎟 For Info & Ticket Link: https://t.co/cQ15uueqFw pic.twitter.com/TRo23NlaAQ
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 15, 2022
