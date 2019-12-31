PROGRESS Chapter 100 Results: Jimmy Havoc Beats David Starr in Death Match Headliner

– PROGESS Wrestling Chpater 100: Unboxing Live IV – A New Hope was held last night at the Electric Ballroom in London. In the main event, Jimmy Havoc beat David Starr in a Death Match. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Jerry Bakewell & Mercedez Blaze def. Cassius & Nye-Oh

* Reverse Battle Royal: Chief Deputy Dunne def. Chris Ridgeway and Gene Munny and Ligero and Los Federales Santos Jr. and Roy Johnson and Scotty Davis and Travis Banks

* Ilja Dragunov def. Kyle Fletcher

* PROGRESS Unified World Championship: Eddie Dennis (c) def. The OJMO

* Cara Noir def. Connor Mills, Mark Haskins (w /Vicky Haskins) and Paul Robinson

* Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) def. Dan Moloney & Rampage Brown

* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc def. David Starr