wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 100 Results: Jimmy Havoc Beats David Starr in Death Match Headliner
– PROGESS Wrestling Chpater 100: Unboxing Live IV – A New Hope was held last night at the Electric Ballroom in London. In the main event, Jimmy Havoc beat David Starr in a Death Match. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Jerry Bakewell & Mercedez Blaze def. Cassius & Nye-Oh
* Reverse Battle Royal: Chief Deputy Dunne def. Chris Ridgeway and Gene Munny and Ligero and Los Federales Santos Jr. and Roy Johnson and Scotty Davis and Travis Banks
* Ilja Dragunov def. Kyle Fletcher
* PROGRESS Unified World Championship: Eddie Dennis (c) def. The OJMO
* Cara Noir def. Connor Mills, Mark Haskins (w /Vicky Haskins) and Paul Robinson
* Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) def. Dan Moloney & Rampage Brown
* Death Match: Jimmy Havoc def. David Starr
More Trending Stories
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling