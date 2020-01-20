wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 101 Results: Ilja Dragunov Gets Title Shot

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

PROGRESS held their Chapter 101 event last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. It featured several NXT UK talents, including Ilja Dragunov. Here are results, via Fightful:

* PROGRESS Unified World Title Qualifying Match: Ilja Dragunov def. Mark Andrews

* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) def. More Than Hype (Darren Kearney & Nathan Martin)

* PROGRESS Unified World Title Qualifying Match: Kyle Fletcher def. LJ Cleary

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship / PROGRESS Unified World Title Qualifying Match: Paul Robinson (c) def. A-Kid

* Destination Everywhere (Charlie Carter, Oisin Delaney & The OJMO) def. Do Not Resuscitate (Danny Duggan, Spike Trivet & William Eaver)

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Jinny (c) def. Mercedez Blaze

* PROGRESS Unified World Championship – Four-Way Elimination Match: Cara Noir def. Ilja Dragunov and Kyle Fletcher and Paul Robinson

