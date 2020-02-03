wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 102 Results: Jordan Devlin Retains Tag Titles
PROGRESS held their Chapter 102: Bang Tidy event from the Tramshed in Cardiff, Wales last night. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Josh Holly defeated Thomas Winter
* Chris Ridgeway defeated ELIJAH
* PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson defeated Danny Jones by TKO to retain the title
* Mark Andrews (w/Eddie Dennis) defeated Ilja Dragunov
* PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match: Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) to retain the title
* PROGRESS Women’s Title Three-Way Match: Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Gisele Shaw to retain the title
* PROGRESS Unified World Title Match: Cara Noir defeated Chris Brookes (w/Kid Lykos) to retain the title
Spent my afternoon watching @ThisIs_Progress in cardiff at the tramshed, awesome show to be fair #progresswtestling #chapter102 #progresscardiff pic.twitter.com/FqwtMyH97L
— Jody Davies (@jodylaforge) February 2, 2020
Just come back from @ThisIs_Progress wrestling #chapter102 #bangtidy. First time at a Progress (or non-WWE/TNA) show and was super fun! pic.twitter.com/SEQJKi0FkB
— Ben Fowler ⚡ (@bnfwlr1989) February 2, 2020
Loved having @ThisIs_Progress in Wales 🏴 What a Show! #Chapter102 #ThisIsProgress pic.twitter.com/dHlvQW6esT
— Marcus Sandberg (@marcusandberg) February 2, 2020
Well… @ThisIs_Progress #chapter102 was incredible! Unbelievable performances across the board @UKDragonPro represented and killing (of course) and I got to witness a cockney chap being a wanker. What’s not to love 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/JJN0TWSyQK
— Tom Pritchard (@Tompritch1101) February 2, 2020
