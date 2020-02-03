wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 102 Results: Jordan Devlin Retains Tag Titles

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

PROGRESS held their Chapter 102: Bang Tidy event from the Tramshed in Cardiff, Wales last night. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Josh Holly defeated Thomas Winter

* Chris Ridgeway defeated ELIJAH

* PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson defeated Danny Jones by TKO to retain the title

* Mark Andrews (w/Eddie Dennis) defeated Ilja Dragunov

* PROGRESS Tag Team Title Match: Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis defeated The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) to retain the title

* PROGRESS Women’s Title Three-Way Match: Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Gisele Shaw to retain the title

* PROGRESS Unified World Title Match: Cara Noir defeated Chris Brookes (w/Kid Lykos) to retain the title

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PROGRESS, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading