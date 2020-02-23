wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 103 Quick Results 2.23.20: Ilja Dragunov, Toni Storm in Action (Pics, Video)
= PROGRESS returned with its Chapter 103: Beer Snake City earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Toni Storm and Ilja Dragunov were both in action on the card. Below are some results for today’s event, courtesy of Fightful.
* Eddie Kingston & Scotty Davis beat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) in a tag team matchup.
* Gisele Shaw beat Chakara.
* The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) & WALTER picked up the win over More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin).
* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson (c) beat Kyle Fletcher by referee’s decision to retain the title.
* Millie McKenzie (w/ Charli Evans) was victorious over Toni Storm.
* Ilja Dragunov beat Malik in a one-on-one match. After the match, Eddie Kingston came out and attacked Dragunov.
* PROGRESS Unified Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) beat Mark Andrews (w/ Eddie Dennis) to retain the title.
There are also some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter. You can check those out below.
#Chapter103 and it's nearly pre-show time. pic.twitter.com/oJiguUsFaD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
#MedusaComplex do not adhere to your conventions.
The stage ❌
Through the crowd ✅#Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/vrQj7gYBka
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
.@GiseleShaw08 vs @chakarawrestler was an absolutely hard hitting affair. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/xfKXil86u2
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
We caught the precise moment @ScottyDavisSSM's soul left his body thanks to @RealJDDrake. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/IVGPDYcemd
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
With @Jordan_Devlin1 injured, @ScottyDavisSSM had to find a tag team partner. So @MadKing1981 decided to tag along. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/Y0mjWDgm20
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
After drowning @kylefletcherpro in chairs this was not what @PR_WRESTLING was expecting. Ouch. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/WZu9HBwyKJ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
Is this the start of a friendship not a rivalry? pic.twitter.com/BS1uhxwPgz
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
.@MadKing1981 does what he wants. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/nNfVYFV3Fg
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
#Chapter103
AAAAAANNNNNNDDDDD
SSSSTTTTIIIILLLLLLLLLLLL!!!
That was a crazy match. @EddieDennis1986 got chucked out, found his way back in and caused all sorts of shenanigans, yet @Cara_Noir prevailed. A good show to cap off a great day for me personally.
GOOD NIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/7rI6bWylwC
— Mark Roffey (@TheR0ff) February 23, 2020
#Chapter103@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR wins with Torpedo Moscow. Shortly after a handshake, @MadKing1981 jumps Ijla and then cuts a very passionate promo seemingly setting setting up a future clash between the two. pic.twitter.com/TPMRgbhHJD
— Mark Roffey (@TheR0ff) February 23, 2020
With @Jordan_Devlin1 injured, @ScottyDavisSSM had to find a tag team partner. So @MadKing1981 decided to tag along. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/Y0mjWDgm20
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
#Chapter103
2nd half of the show kicks off with @tonistorm_ vs. @MillieMcKenzie0. pic.twitter.com/690FThN3A5
— Mark Roffey (@TheR0ff) February 23, 2020
The heavy-hitter @malik_pw tried to finish off @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR in 10 seconds. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/vBZgUSEj8m
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
Hahahahahahaha https://t.co/XzKH0kpyCL
— Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up