PROGRESS Chapter 103 Quick Results 2.23.20: Ilja Dragunov, Toni Storm in Action (Pics, Video)

= PROGRESS returned with its Chapter 103: Beer Snake City earlier today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Toni Storm and Ilja Dragunov were both in action on the card. Below are some results for today’s event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Eddie Kingston & Scotty Davis beat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) in a tag team matchup.

* Gisele Shaw beat Chakara.

* The Anti-Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr.) & WALTER picked up the win over More Than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin).

* PROGRESS Proteus Championship Match: Paul Robinson (c) beat Kyle Fletcher by referee’s decision to retain the title.

* Millie McKenzie (w/ Charli Evans) was victorious over Toni Storm.

* Ilja Dragunov beat Malik in a one-on-one match. After the match, Eddie Kingston came out and attacked Dragunov.

* PROGRESS Unified Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) beat Mark Andrews (w/ Eddie Dennis) to retain the title.

There are also some photos and clips from the event that were posted on Twitter. You can check those out below.

