PROGRESS Chapter 114 – Set Eyeballs to Stunned Results

PROGRESS held their event ‘Chapter 114 – Set Eyeballs to Stunned’ today, which streamed on the WWE Network. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chuck Mambo defeated Brendan White

* Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* Gisele Shaw defeated Taonga

* TK Cooper defeated Danny Jones

* Danny Black defeated LK Mezinger

* No Disqualification Match: Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon

* Jody Fleisch defeated Omari

* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway, Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Cara Noir, Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling

* PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Match: Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo