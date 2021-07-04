wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 114 – Set Eyeballs to Stunned Results

July 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PROGRESS held their event ‘Chapter 114 – Set Eyeballs to Stunned’ today, which streamed on the WWE Network. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Chuck Mambo defeated Brendan White
* Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* Gisele Shaw defeated Taonga
* TK Cooper defeated Danny Jones
* Danny Black defeated LK Mezinger
* No Disqualification Match: Mercedez Blaze defeated Alexxis Falcon
* Jody Fleisch defeated Omari
* North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway, Luke Jacobs & Ethan Allen) defeated Cara Noir, Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling
* PROGRESS Women’s World Championship Match: Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo

