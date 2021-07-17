wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 115: For the Hearts That Never Played In Tune Results
PROGRESS Wrestling aired their event Chapter 115: “For the Hearts That Never Played In Tune” on the WWE Network today. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Taonga (w/ Mercedez Blaze) defeated Alexxis Falcon
* Malik defeated Ethan Allen
* The Sunshine Machine defeated Greedy Souls
* Mercedez Blaze (w/ Taonga) defeated Roxxy Hellz Belle
* No Rope Break Rules: Warren Banks defeated Chris Ridgeway
* PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Charlie Sterling defeated Nick Riley
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Dog House Rules Match: Lykos Gym (c) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) defeated Jody Fleisch
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo & Gisele Shaw
A cutter that hits like a bulldog? DAYUM@ItsTaonga vs @alexxisfalcon
Chapter 115 – Available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/MfVLJLP3d9
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2021
Look ma, no look!@ChuckMambo/@PureTKC vs @Bronco_PW/#DannyJones
Chapter 115 – Available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/PBd5XLzNZC
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2021
Let's be fair, you'd be paying way more than $9.99 for this sort of thing on a different site@BenchmarkBigJoe/@imsomunny vs @KidLykos/@KidLykosII
Chapter 115 – Available NOW on:
– @peacockTV
– @WWENetwork
– demandPROGRESS
POSTING THIS AGAIN BECAUSE IT WAS THAT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/vFpPZPhT0C
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Hulk Hogan Joining nWo, Wanting To Turn Hogan Heel In WWE
- Jim Ross On Malakai Black’s Feud With Cody Rhodes In AEW, Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars
- WWE Reportedly Has Even More Surprise Returns Planned, Note On Expected Changes To Main Roster
- Note On Recent Call-Ups To The WWE Main Roster From NXT