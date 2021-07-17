wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 115: For the Hearts That Never Played In Tune Results

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

PROGRESS Wrestling aired their event Chapter 115: “For the Hearts That Never Played In Tune” on the WWE Network today. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Taonga (w/ Mercedez Blaze) defeated Alexxis Falcon
* Malik defeated Ethan Allen
* The Sunshine Machine defeated Greedy Souls
* Mercedez Blaze (w/ Taonga) defeated Roxxy Hellz Belle
* No Rope Break Rules: Warren Banks defeated Chris Ridgeway
* PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Charlie Sterling defeated Nick Riley
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Dog House Rules Match: Lykos Gym (c) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Cara Noir (c) defeated Jody Fleisch
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo & Gisele Shaw

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading