PROGRESS Chapter 118 Results: Gisele Shaw Retains Women’s Title

PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 118: Fake Tickets To A Hog Roast In Sumatra event today at the Theatre Peckham in London, England. It streamed on WWE Network and Peacock. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Warren Banks, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II def. Sandy Beach, Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny

* Man Like DeReiss def. LK Mezinger

* MALIK def. Screwface Ahmed

* #1 Contender’s Match For PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Alexxis Falcon def. Taonga

* The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. The Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) via DQ.

* Dean Allmark def. Spike Trivet via DQ

* Dan Moloney def. Jody Fleisch

* Chris Ridgeway def. Doug Williams

* PROGRESS Unified World Championship: Cara Noir (c) def. Danny Black

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Laura Di Matteo