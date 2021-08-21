wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 118 Results: Gisele Shaw Retains Women’s Title
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 118: Fake Tickets To A Hog Roast In Sumatra event today at the Theatre Peckham in London, England. It streamed on WWE Network and Peacock. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Warren Banks, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II def. Sandy Beach, Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny
* Man Like DeReiss def. LK Mezinger
* MALIK def. Screwface Ahmed
* #1 Contender’s Match For PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Alexxis Falcon def. Taonga
* The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) def. The Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) via DQ.
* Dean Allmark def. Spike Trivet via DQ
* Dan Moloney def. Jody Fleisch
* Chris Ridgeway def. Doug Williams
* PROGRESS Unified World Championship: Cara Noir (c) def. Danny Black
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Gisele Shaw (c) def. Laura Di Matteo
