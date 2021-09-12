wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 121: In 20 Years This Will All Be Orange Results: Iron Man World Title Match, More

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121

PROGRESS Wrestling saw its World Championship defended in a 30-Man Iron Man match at Chapter 121: In 20 Years This Will All Be Orange event on Saturday, and the results are online.

September 11, 2021. The event aired on Demand-PROGRESS and Peacock.

Full results and highlights are below.

* Doug Williams defeated Danny Black

* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Elijah & Charles Crowley

* Luke Jacobs defeated Spike Trivet via disqualification

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) (c)

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw (c) defeated Alexxis Falcon

* PROGRESS World Championship 30-Minute Iron-Man Match: Cara Noir (c) and Chris Ridgeway tied with 3 falls apiece.

