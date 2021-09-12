wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 121: In 20 Years This Will All Be Orange Results: Iron Man World Title Match, More
PROGRESS Wrestling saw its World Championship defended in a 30-Man Iron Man match at Chapter 121: In 20 Years This Will All Be Orange event on Saturday, and the results are online.
, September 11, 2021. The event aired on Demand-PROGRESS and Peacock.
Full results and highlights are below.
* Doug Williams defeated Danny Black
Can't do the jumping stuff when you've got an elbow in yer tummy.@DannyBlack_99 vs @DougWilliamsUK
Chapter 121: Available NOW on@peacockTV @WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/JZhcoWC1Nr
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 11, 2021
* The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) defeated Elijah & Charles Crowley
* Luke Jacobs defeated Spike Trivet via disqualification
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces (Nick Riley & Charlie Sterling) defeated Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) (c)
They're the Heart and Foundation of our tag team division going forward.#AndNews congratulations Smokin' Aces https://t.co/xCFIdVXxZO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 11, 2021
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw (c) defeated Alexxis Falcon
* PROGRESS World Championship 30-Minute Iron-Man Match: Cara Noir (c) and Chris Ridgeway tied with 3 falls apiece.
SWAN. BREAK.@Cara_Noir vs @chrisridgeway__
Chapter 121: Available NOW on@peacockTV @WWENetwork
demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/md9QD3Ckwz
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 11, 2021
