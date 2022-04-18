wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results: The Atlas Tournament Kicks Off

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event on Sunday with the Atlas Tournament beginning and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Warren Banks def. Axel Tischer

* Laura Di Matteo def. Rhio

* The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) def. Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Rickey Shane Page def. Joe Hendry and Will Kroos

* Chris Ridgeway def. Kid Lykos

* Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count out

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Luke Jacobs def. Big Damo

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match: The 0121 def. The Sunshine Machine

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PROGRESS Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading