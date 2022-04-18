PROGRESS Chapter 132 Results: The Atlas Tournament Kicks Off

PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event on Sunday with the Atlas Tournament beginning and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Warren Banks def. Axel Tischer

Warren Banks welcomes Axel Tischer to the Atlas Tournament – in the most painful way possible. #AtlasWeekender #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/7DABJKFe1z

* Laura Di Matteo def. Rhio

Rhio gets hit by a Laura di Matteo strike that is as real as they come. #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/14Spct1pTF

* The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) def. Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Rickey Shane Page def. Joe Hendry and Will Kroos

* Chris Ridgeway def. Kid Lykos

* Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count out

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament First Round: Luke Jacobs def. Big Damo

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match: The 0121 def. The Sunshine Machine

We don’t always need the ring to have a good time! #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/8nHBh38IfS

A truly incredible night of action at #Chapter132, captured here by the amazing @theheaddrop Photography.

Shall we do it all again tomorrow?

Oh, go on then…. #Chapter133 #AtlasWeekend pic.twitter.com/McheO6rVfB

— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022