PROGRESS Chapter 134 Results: Gene Munny Qualifies For Super Strong Style 16, More

PROGRESS Chapter 134 took place on Sunday, with Super Strong Style 16 qualifiers taking place and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Tables Match: Alexxis Falcon def. Skye Smitson

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Leon Slater

* Raven Creed def. Max The Impaler

* Cara Noir vs. Spike Trivet went to a double DQ.

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2022 Qualfying Four Way Match: Maggot def. Axel Tischer and Bobby Gunns and Jurn Simmons

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Roy Johnson

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships #1 Contendership Match: Smokin’ Aces fought The Sunshine Machine to a time limit draw.

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Gene Munny def. Jonathan Gresham by DQ. Gresham was stripped of the title due to the stipulation surrounding the match.

* Super Strong Style 16 Qualifying Match: Gene Munny def. Kid Lykos II