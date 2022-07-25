wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 136: 24/7 Results: Chris Ridgeway Defends World Title, More
PROGRESS Wrestling returned to the Electric Ballroom in London on Sunday for Chapter 136: 24/7 featuring Chris Ridgeway’s first World Title defense and more. PROGRESS sent along the results of the show, and you can check them out below along with some highlights:
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match: The Sunshine defeated Ricky Knight Jr. & Leon Slater
* Big Guns Joe defeated LK Mezinger.
* Maggot defeated Charles Crowley.
* Nick Wayne defeated Robbie X.
😳 Nick Wayne and Robbie X.
A match for the ages… 🔥
A MUST watch for any wrestling fan!#Chapter136 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/pNpgLRnroD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 24, 2022
* Lana Austin & Eliza Alexander defeated Raven Creed & Alexxis Falcon.
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Chris Ridgeway defeated Dean Allmark
🔥 New PROGRESS Champion Chris Ridgeway takes on Dean Allmark.
With one win each it’s all to play for.
Will Ridgeway be victorious in his first defence or can Deano bring it home back to Stoke… @chrisridgeway__ @DeanAllmark #Chapter136 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/w0Q5A01wAQ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 24, 2022
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji defeated Laura Di Matteo
* PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender ThunderBastard Match: Spike Trivet defeated Axel Tischer, Man Like DeReiss, Robbie X, Dan Moloney, Kid Lykos, Gene Munny and Danny Black
