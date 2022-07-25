wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 136: 24/7 Results: Chris Ridgeway Defends World Title, More

July 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 136 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling returned to the Electric Ballroom in London on Sunday for Chapter 136: 24/7 featuring Chris Ridgeway’s first World Title defense and more. PROGRESS sent along the results of the show, and you can check them out below along with some highlights:

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match: The Sunshine defeated Ricky Knight Jr. & Leon Slater

* Big Guns Joe defeated LK Mezinger.

* Maggot defeated Charles Crowley.

* Nick Wayne defeated Robbie X.

* Lana Austin & Eliza Alexander defeated Raven Creed & Alexxis Falcon.

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Chris Ridgeway defeated Dean Allmark

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji defeated Laura Di Matteo

* PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender ThunderBastard Match: Spike Trivet defeated Axel Tischer, Man Like DeReiss, Robbie X, Dan Moloney, Kid Lykos, Gene Munny and Danny Black

