PROGRESS Chapter 137 Results: Big Damo Competes For World Title

PROGRESS Wrestling held its ‘Chapter 137: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Copperhead’ event earlier today at the O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, UK. You can see results below, via Fightful:

* Lana Austin def. Raven Creed and Eliza Alexander

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Leon Slater

* Gene Munny introduces the Gene Munny Championship

* Gene Munny Championship: Gene Munny (c) def. Maggot

* HAYATA def. Dean Allmark

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Laura Di Matteo def. Kanji (c) by DQ. Kanji retains her championship.

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) def. Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Mark Davis and Man Like DeReiss

* PROGRESS World Championship: Big Damo def. Chris Ridgeway (c) to win the title