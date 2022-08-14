wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 137 Results: Big Damo Competes For World Title

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Damo AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

PROGRESS Wrestling held its ‘Chapter 137: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Copperhead’ event earlier today at the O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, UK. You can see results below, via Fightful:

* Lana Austin def. Raven Creed and Eliza Alexander
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Leon Slater
* Gene Munny introduces the Gene Munny Championship
* Gene Munny Championship: Gene Munny (c) def. Maggot
* HAYATA def. Dean Allmark
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Laura Di Matteo def. Kanji (c) by DQ. Kanji retains her championship.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) def. Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Mark Davis and Man Like DeReiss
* PROGRESS World Championship: Big Damo def. Chris Ridgeway (c) to win the title

