PROGRESS Chapter 137 Results: Big Damo Competes For World Title
PROGRESS Wrestling held its ‘Chapter 137: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Copperhead’ event earlier today at the O2 Academy Sheffield in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, UK. You can see results below, via Fightful:
* Lana Austin def. Raven Creed and Eliza Alexander
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Leon Slater
* Gene Munny introduces the Gene Munny Championship
* Gene Munny Championship: Gene Munny (c) def. Maggot
* HAYATA def. Dean Allmark
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship: Laura Di Matteo def. Kanji (c) by DQ. Kanji retains her championship.
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) def. Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones)
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Mark Davis and Man Like DeReiss
* PROGRESS World Championship: Big Damo def. Chris Ridgeway (c) to win the title
NEW PROGRESS World Champion!
BIG DAMO! #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 #BIGDAMO #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/WfVEj4P6Qi
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022
🍻 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! #ANDNEW PROGRESS WRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION BIG DAMO!
THE BIG DAMO REIGN HAS BEGUN!
🥲 INCREDIBLE SCENES HERE!
THE GUINNESS IS FLOWING TONIGHT! #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 #BIGDAMO #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/y4ApaBFZeS
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022
💥 It’s Kanji v LDM for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship!
No love lost here… #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/amy1fhp6QG
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022
😯 Dean Allmark and HAYATA have gone to WAR! @noahglobal @noah_ghc #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/z1yvFqVusm
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022
🌍 The Atlas Champion Luke Jacobs is straight in and right after @DUNKZILLADavis #ATLASchampionship #Sheffield #DVT #Chapter137 pic.twitter.com/WaAHAJ1RMO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 13, 2022