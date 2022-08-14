wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 138 Results: Women’s Title Defense, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event, Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Cottonmouth, on Sunday with a Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym
* Natural Progression Series Qualifying Match: Liam Slater def. Screwface Ahmed and Shreddy
* Raven Creed def. Eliza Alexander
* Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) def. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley)
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Rhio
* Maggot def. Spike Trivet by DQ
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Dean Allmark
* Big Damo, HAYATA & Luke Jacobs def. The 0121 (Dan Moloney, Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss)
🐍 CODENAME: COTTONMOUTH#Newcastle
💪 Konosuke Takeshita Vs Dean Allmark#DVT #CHAPTER138 #PROGRESSWrestlingkon pic.twitter.com/Em3iNIizKI
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 14, 2022
I’m not one to post about matches as I always feel biased… But Oh my days that was something else 👏🏻👏🏻@Takesoup vs @DeanAllmark 👏🏻 #DVT #Chapter138 #PROGRESSWrestling@ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/iUshASVHXT
— Elora-Mae (@EloraMae) August 14, 2022
💪 Kanji Vs Rhio is next and it’s for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship
What will @Laura_DiMatteo1 have to say about it? #DVT #Chapter138 #PROGRESSWrestling #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/VTQPLKUuKC
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 14, 2022
😳 Who’s the Daddy? @ShreddybrekGYM is the final competitor for the #NPS qualifying match.
The @TNTExtremeWres Ignition Champion has a lot to say to the #Newcastle faithful and the crowd are not too happy with the “local”native…#DVT #Chapter138 #PROGRESSwrestling #NPS pic.twitter.com/v1PhOqLlVa
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 14, 2022
🐍 CODENAME: COTTONMOUTH#Newcastle
💪 The 0121 Vs Big Damo, Luke Jacobs & HAYATA#DVT #CHAPTER138 #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/7Q62nVIttw
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 14, 2022
