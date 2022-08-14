PROGRESS Chapter 138 Results: Women’s Title Defense, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held its latest event, Chapter 138: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Cottonmouth, on Sunday with a Women’s Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym

* Natural Progression Series Qualifying Match: Liam Slater def. Screwface Ahmed and Shreddy

* Raven Creed def. Eliza Alexander

* Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) def. Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley)

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Kanji def. Rhio

* Maggot def. Spike Trivet by DQ

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Dean Allmark

* Big Damo, HAYATA & Luke Jacobs def. The 0121 (Dan Moloney, Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss)