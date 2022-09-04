PROGRESS Chapter 140 Results 9.4.22: Progress Title On The Line, More

PROGRESS Chapter 140 took place on Sunday with PROGRESS Championship being defended in the main event. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:

* Gene Munny def. LJ Cleary

* Mike Bird def. Danny Black

* Malik (w/ Kosta Konstantino) def. Maverick Mayhew

* Laura Di Matteo def. Rhio

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match The Sunshine Machine def. The 0121 and The Smokin’ Aces

* Session Moth Martinez makes an appearance.

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match Luke Jacobs def. Rickey Shane Page

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship #1 Contendership Match Greedy Souls def. Lykos Gym

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match Kanji def. Alexxis Falcon and Jody Threat and Skye Smitson

* PROGRESS Championship Match Spike Trivet def. Eddie Dennis