wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 141 Results: World Title Defended, More
PROGRESS Chapter 141: Handshakes & Cheeseburgers took place on Sunday evening featuring a PROGRESS World Title defense and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in London, per Cagematch.net:
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. The Kings Of The North
* Tate Mayfairs def. Effy
* Kid Lykos def. Joey Janela
* Internet Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Gene Munny
* Blake Christian def. Leon Slater
* Lana Austin & Skye Smitson def. Allie Katch & Kanji
* PROGRESS World Championship Opportunity Match: Man Like DeReiss def. Callum Newman and Cole Radrick and Danny Black and Jordan Oliver and Robbie X and Tony Deppen
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet def. Drew Parker
💕 Allie Katch is in PROGRESS Wrestling! 🥲
🇺🇸 A massive and warm PROGRESS welcome for the Texas native!
We are PROUD to have you here in #London #HandshakesAndCheeseburgers #PROGRESSwrestling #GCW #Bussy #AllieKatch pic.twitter.com/OD7XJErcIQ
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2022
raddy daddy loves @ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/8Q6QuvIuZV
— raddy daddy (in the UK) (@ColeRadrick) September 18, 2022
PROGRESS v GCW!
MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/TaFzM1U1xD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2022
🩸Fresh from his victory in #Dubai…
The Sovereign Lord and your PROGRESS World Champion is here.
Spike Trivet has arrived and he has a lot of unfinished business with @drewparker341 and has the scars to prove it.
☠️ It’s death match time🩸#Chapter141 #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/Fxg3zlZxaF
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2022
😂 PROGRESS fans show their feelings to @TheMattCardona 👀
🖕Chants of “Don’t Come Back” are deafening around the Electric Ballroom along with comments about @ImChelseaGreen 👀#Chapter141 #PWI500 #HandshakesAndCheeseburgers #PROGRESSwrestling #GCW #MattCardona #WWEnetwork pic.twitter.com/VMyszitPRO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Gargano On Candice LeRae’s Potential WWE Return, Why Indi Hartwell Is Ready For Main Roster
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- EC3 On Braun Strowman Returning To WWE, Helping Strowman Get To a Better Place After Release
- More Details on Kenny Omega Being Bitten at AEW All Out, Recent Images & Video of Bite Mark