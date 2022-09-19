wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 141 Results: World Title Defended, More

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 141 - Matt Cardona vs. GEne Munny Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 141: Handshakes & Cheeseburgers took place on Sunday evening featuring a PROGRESS World Title defense and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in London, per Cagematch.net:

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. The Kings Of The North

* Tate Mayfairs def. Effy

* Kid Lykos def. Joey Janela

* Internet Championship Match: Matt Cardona def. Gene Munny

* Blake Christian def. Leon Slater

* Lana Austin & Skye Smitson def. Allie Katch & Kanji

* PROGRESS World Championship Opportunity Match: Man Like DeReiss def. Callum Newman and Cole Radrick and Danny Black and Jordan Oliver and Robbie X and Tony Deppen

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet def. Drew Parker

