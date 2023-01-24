wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results: Multiple Titles On The Line, More

January 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Image Credit: PROGRESS

PROGRESS held its Chapter 148 show Start Spreading The News… on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the London show below, per Cagematch:

* Leon Slater def. Tate Mayfairs

* Big Damo & Warren Banks def. The 0121

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Axel Tischer

* PROGRESS Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Thunderbastard Match: Rhio def. Dani Luna, Kanji, Lizzy Evo, Millie McKenzie, Raven Creed, and Skye Smitson

* Lio Rush def. Danny Black

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin def. Session Moth Martina

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet (w/ Bullit) def. Gene Munny

