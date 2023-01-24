PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results: Multiple Titles On The Line, More

PROGRESS held its Chapter 148 show Start Spreading The News… on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the London show below, per Cagematch:

* Leon Slater def. Tate Mayfairs

* Big Damo & Warren Banks def. The 0121

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Axel Tischer

* PROGRESS Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Thunderbastard Match: Rhio def. Dani Luna, Kanji, Lizzy Evo, Millie McKenzie, Raven Creed, and Skye Smitson

* Lio Rush def. Danny Black

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin def. Session Moth Martina

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: The Sunshine Machine def. Lykos Gym

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet (w/ Bullit) def. Gene Munny

0⃣1⃣2⃣1⃣ Dan Moloney & Man Like Dereiss are fired up & ready to take on Big Damo & the returning Warren Banks. #PROGRESSWrestling #StartSpreadingTheNews pic.twitter.com/x70VDrQ6UX

THAT. WAS. AWESOME.

In the absolute match of his life @DannyBlack_99 does the Electric Ballroom proud.

It may be @IamLioRush who had his hand raised at the end of his debut, but the Kid Without Fear put on an INCREDIBLE showing. #StartSpreadingTheNews pic.twitter.com/TRAnaOGc8B

