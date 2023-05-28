wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results: Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Begins

May 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PROGRESS Wrestling Logo Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 153 event today from The Dome in London, with night one of the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Mark Haskins def. Leon Slater
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Charles Crowley def. Danny Black
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Shigehiro Irie def. Man Like DeReiss
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Luke Jacobs def. Rampage Brown
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Kid Lykos def. Big Damo
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Nathan Cruz def. Maggot
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Nick Wayne def. Robbie X
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Will Ospreay def. Tate Mayfairs

