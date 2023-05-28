wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results: Super Strong Style 16 Tournament Begins
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 153 event today from The Dome in London, with night one of the Super Strong Style 16 Tournament. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Mark Haskins def. Leon Slater
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Charles Crowley def. Danny Black
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Shigehiro Irie def. Man Like DeReiss
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Luke Jacobs def. Rampage Brown
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Kid Lykos def. Big Damo
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Nathan Cruz def. Maggot
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Nick Wayne def. Robbie X
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 First Round: Will Ospreay def. Tate Mayfairs
You can see the fucking sweat fly.@TateMayfairs @WillOspreay @ThisIs_Progress #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/g7IHfIsIoL
— Sam Patel (@ThatBrownDude) May 27, 2023
Incredible first day @ThisIs_Progress #SSS16 – roll on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/xEtEPgxGQH
— Mark (@WrestleMobs) May 27, 2023
The look on @DamoMackle’s face says it all!@KIDLYKOS GETS THE BRAINBUSTAH!!! He advances and the roof has come off the Dome. That’s the loudest pop so far that 3 count.
COME ON THE SHIT WOLF! With Leon out I’m firmly back to my CCK roots. Go all the way!!!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/ZF73H5nUY5
— James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 27, 2023
He looked so happy throughout, I'm so lucky to see him wrestle for 2 more days オスプレイ、終始嬉しそうでした
ウィル・オスプレイ Will Ospreay @ThisIs_Progress Super Strong Style Day 1 @ The Dome, London
27 May#SSS16 #UnitedEmpire #njpw pic.twitter.com/W5s8xfTl1t
— michiko (@MCN_371) May 27, 2023
With a salute to @McGuinnessNigel, not taking his eyes of the legend, @WillOspreay plants @TateMayfairs from the apron!
The match rolls on!#SSS16 pic.twitter.com/ZOnoML6VSc
— James Gordon (@jrg1990) May 27, 2023