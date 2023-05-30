wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 153 Results 5.29.23: Super Strong Style 16 Winner Crowned, More
PROGRESS held the final night of their Super Strong Style 16 tournament on Monday, and the full results are now online. You can see the results from the London show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Simon Miller’s Ups And Downs Battle Royal: Rampage Brown def. Big Damo and Bullit and Charles Crowley and Leon Slater and Man Like DeReiss and Nick Wayne and Robbie X and Shigehiro Irie and Tate Mayfairs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Mark Haskins def. Luke Jacobs
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Semifinal Match: Kid Lykos def. Nathan Cruz
* Clock Strikes Midnight Match: Alexxis Falcon def. Nina Samuels
* Callum Newman & Swords Of Essex def. CPF
* Spike Trivet def. Connor Mills
* Super Strong Style 16 Tournament 2023 Finals: Kid Lykos def. Mark Haskins. Nigel McGuinness served as special guest referee.
🎉 AND THE WINNER OF SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 2023…
🐺 KID LYKOS#PROGRESSWrestling #SSS16 pic.twitter.com/uoCyYyMWmD
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) May 29, 2023
