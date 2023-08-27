wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 154 Results: QT Marshall Defends Latin America Title, More

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 154 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 154 took place in London on Saturday, with QT Marshall defending the AAA Latin America Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Spike Trivet def. Kid Lykos II

* Kid Lykos def. Bullit

* Team Miller def. Team Tate

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin def. Raven Creed

* Kanji def. Lizzy Evo

* Nathan Cruz def. Paul Robinson

* AAA Latin America Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Chuck Mambo

* Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins

