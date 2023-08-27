wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 154 Results: QT Marshall Defends Latin America Title, More
PROGRESS Chapter 154 took place in London on Saturday, with QT Marshall defending the AAA Latin America Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Spike Trivet def. Kid Lykos II
* Kid Lykos def. Bullit
* Team Miller def. Team Tate
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Lana Austin def. Raven Creed
* Kanji def. Lizzy Evo
* Nathan Cruz def. Paul Robinson
* AAA Latin America Championship Match: QT Marshall def. Chuck Mambo
* Leon Slater def. Mark Haskins
💪 Tate Mayfairs FINALLY got some team members just in time for #Chapter154.#TeamTate consists of Mike Bird, The Debuting KC Navarro & 'The Greatest Professional Planet To Ever Walk Planet Earth' Tate Mayfairs#PROGRESSWrestling #ICT #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/FOsbcvl881
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 26, 2023
👑 The Queen Of Mean makes her way to the ring with the Lana Austin Experience.
Lana Austin Vs Raven Creed for the PROGRESS Women's World Championship is happening NOW at #Chapter154.#PROGRESSWrestling #ICT #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/lbXYK7EIQR
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 26, 2023
❤️ Alexxis Falcon has just asked Lana Austin for a Championship shot…
…It was a yes, under certain stipulations…
😲 & Rob Drake has just speared Alexxis Falcon …
What is happening?! #PROGRESSWrestling #Wrestling #ICT pic.twitter.com/BLX0LpW9GL
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 26, 2023
🤯 QT Marshall is here at the Electric Ballroom with his NEW AAA Latin American Championship!
👀 What does QT Marshall have to say to the PROGRESS Wrestling crowd?!#PROGRESSWrestling #ICT #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/bBqF6WvmE9
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 26, 2023
