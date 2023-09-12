PROGRESS Chapter 156 Results 9.10.23: Brian Cage In Action, More

PROGRESS Chapter 156 took place on Sunday night with Brian Cage, Big Damo and more competing. You can see the results below from the Sheffield show, per Cagematch.net:

* ASCA Tag Team Championship Match: Boisterous Behaviour def. The VeloCities

* Renee Michelle def. Session Moth Martina

* LJ Cleary def. Yoshiki Inamura

* Brian Cage def. Mark Haskins

* Bullit def. Big Damo

* Charles Crowley def. Axel Tischer

* wXw Shotgun Championship Match: Laurance Roman def. Gene Munny

* LA Taylor def. Alexxis Falcon

* Dan Moloney, Kid Lykos & Luke Jacobs def. Dominatus Regnum