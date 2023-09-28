wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 157 Results 9.24.23: GCW World Title Match, More
PROGRESS Chapter 157: Hungry Like The Wolf took place over last weekend, with a GCW World Championship match and more taking place. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* ASCA Tag Team Championship Match: Boisterous Behaviour def. Malik & Paul Robinson
* QT Marshall was announced as unable to appear for his match with Jake Bandicoot.
* Jack Bandicoot def. Rob Drake
* Skye Smitson def. Allie Katch
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Charles Crowley
* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Connor Mills & Gene Munny
* Tate Mayfairs def. Simon Miller
* LA Taylor (w/Lana Austin & Skye Smitson) def. Renee Michelle
* Yoshiki Inamura def. TK Cooper
* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet defeats Kid Lykos
🐺 It's been 118 days since Kid Lykos won #SSS16.
The day is finally here where he faces Spike Trivet for the PROGRESS Men's World Championship.
Wearing his new mask as a tribute to Rey Mysterio.
Are we about to see a NEW PROGRESS Men's World Champion?#PROGRESSWrestling… pic.twitter.com/J8dAUN6goy
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 24, 2023
🥇 Blake Christian has RETURNED to PROGRESS Wrestling to defend the GCW World Championship against Charles Crowley.#PROGRESSWrestling #Chapter157 pic.twitter.com/eRAglGkGlY
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 24, 2023
Unfortunately, QT Marshall is unable to make HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF today.
💪 Taking his place is the Enforcer, Rob Drake accompanied by the Queen Of Mean, Lana Austin.#PROGRESSWrestling #Chapter157. pic.twitter.com/swgVuanX1p
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 24, 2023