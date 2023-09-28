wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 157 Results 9.24.23: GCW World Title Match, More

September 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 157 Image Credit: PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Chapter 157: Hungry Like The Wolf took place over last weekend, with a GCW World Championship match and more taking place. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* ASCA Tag Team Championship Match: Boisterous Behaviour def. Malik & Paul Robinson

* QT Marshall was announced as unable to appear for his match with Jake Bandicoot.

* Jack Bandicoot def. Rob Drake

* Skye Smitson def. Allie Katch

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Charles Crowley

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Connor Mills & Gene Munny

* Tate Mayfairs def. Simon Miller

* LA Taylor (w/Lana Austin & Skye Smitson) def. Renee Michelle

* Yoshiki Inamura def. TK Cooper

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet defeats Kid Lykos

More Trending Stories

article topics

Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading