PROGRESS Chapter 157 Results 9.24.23: GCW World Title Match, More

PROGRESS Chapter 157: Hungry Like The Wolf took place over last weekend, with a GCW World Championship match and more taking place. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* ASCA Tag Team Championship Match: Boisterous Behaviour def. Malik & Paul Robinson

* QT Marshall was announced as unable to appear for his match with Jake Bandicoot.

* Jack Bandicoot def. Rob Drake

* Skye Smitson def. Allie Katch

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Charles Crowley

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Connor Mills & Gene Munny

* Tate Mayfairs def. Simon Miller

* LA Taylor (w/Lana Austin & Skye Smitson) def. Renee Michelle

* Yoshiki Inamura def. TK Cooper

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Spike Trivet defeats Kid Lykos

🐺 It's been 118 days since Kid Lykos won #SSS16. The day is finally here where he faces Spike Trivet for the PROGRESS Men's World Championship. Wearing his new mask as a tribute to Rey Mysterio. Are we about to see a NEW PROGRESS Men's World Champion?#PROGRESSWrestling… pic.twitter.com/J8dAUN6goy — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 24, 2023

🥇 Blake Christian has RETURNED to PROGRESS Wrestling to defend the GCW World Championship against Charles Crowley.#PROGRESSWrestling #Chapter157 pic.twitter.com/eRAglGkGlY — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 24, 2023