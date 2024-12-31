PROGRESS Chapter 175 Results 12.29.24: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held their PROGRESS Chapter 175: Unboxing VII show on Sunday, with a new Women’s Champion being crowned and more. PROGRESS sent along results from the show, which you can check out below:

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kid Lykos II ended in a no contest due to an injury to Vikingo.

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match: Axel Tischer def. Big Damo

* Alexxis Falcon def. Charles Crowley

* Michael Oku def. Mark Haskins

* PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces def. Jerry Bakewell & Simon Miller and Mothdog

* PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender Thunderbastard Match: Tate Mayfairs def. Eddie Dennis, Kid Lykos, Lana Austin, Nico Angelo, Rayne Leverkusen, and Session Moth Martina

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Nina Samuels def. Rhio

* PROGRESS World Championship Match: Luke Jacobs def. Leon Slater, Man Like DeReiss, and Ricky Knight Jr.