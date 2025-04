PROGRESS Chapter 179: Las Vegas Results: Paul Walter Hauser Wins Gold

PROGRESS Wrestling held their event Chapter 179: Las Vegas last night at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) def. Boisterous Behavior (Leon Slater & Man Like Dereiss)

* wXw Unified World Championship Triple Threat: 1 Called Manders (c) def. Marcus Mathers & Tate Mayfairs

* Mike D Vecchio def. Kuro

* Progress Women’s World Championship Triple Threat: Nina Samuels (c) def. Vert Vixen & Rhio

* Progress Proteus Championship Scramble: Paul Walter Hauser def. Adam Priest, EFFY, Charles Crowley, & Simon Miller (c)

* Minoru Suzuki def. Cara Noir

* Progress Men’s World Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Michael Oku

THIS. IS. PROGRESS. What a main event between Luke Jacobs & Michael Oku for the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship! Stream Triller: https://t.co/hvvPFJGmdF Stream DPP: https://t.co/s2zCJoLSpt#PROGRESSVEGAS pic.twitter.com/2zdvtjaHaZ — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 18, 2025