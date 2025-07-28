wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 182: Stay Humble Results 7.27.25: New Champion Crowned, More

July 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PROGRESS Chapter 182 Image Credit: PROGRESS

PROGRESS held their Chapter 182 show on Sunday, with a new Atlas Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the Camden, London show (per Fightful):

* Tate Mayfairs def. Adam Maxted
* PROGRESS Proteus Title #1 Contenders Match: Charles Crowley fought Simon Miller to a no contest
* PROGRESS Atlas Championship – Tables Match: Mike D Vecchio def. Axel Tischer
* Charlie Sterling def. Cara Noir
* Session Moth Martina def. Hollie Barlow
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio vs. Kanji vs. Rayne Leverkusen

