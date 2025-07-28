PROGRESS Chapter 182: Stay Humble Results 7.27.25: New Champion Crowned, More

PROGRESS held their Chapter 182 show on Sunday, with a new Atlas Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results below from the Camden, London show (per Fightful):

* Tate Mayfairs def. Adam Maxted

* PROGRESS Proteus Title #1 Contenders Match: Charles Crowley fought Simon Miller to a no contest

* PROGRESS Atlas Championship – Tables Match: Mike D Vecchio def. Axel Tischer

* Charlie Sterling def. Cara Noir

* Session Moth Martina def. Hollie Barlow

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Rhio vs. Kanji vs. Rayne Leverkusen

“MY SHOULDERS WERE NOT ON THE MAT” Rhio is emphatic in her belief that she did not lose and the leader of the pack now looks to prove her dominance over Kanji at 100 Volts. 🎟️ https://t.co/Pcy5LGEmjM pic.twitter.com/JI7Pd5RGTP — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 27, 2025