PROGRESS Chapter 95 Results 9.15.19: WALTER Competes in Triple Threat Headliner

– PROGRESS Chapter 95 was held on Sunday night (Sept. 15) at the Alexandra Palace in London, England. In the main event, WALTER was defending the PROGRESS Unified World title against Eddie Dennis and David Starr. Dennis was victorious in the match. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Dark Match: The Knucklelockers (Darrell Allen & Jordon Breaks) def. The NIC (Charlie Carter & Oisin Delaney)

* PROGRESS Tag Team Title Three Way: Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to win the titles.

* Pete Dunne def. Cara Noir

* Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) def. The Limitless Bros (Keith Lee & Matt Riddle)

* PROGRESS Women’s Title: Meiko Satomura def. Jordynne Grace (c) to win the title.

* PROGRESS Proteus Title Rumble: Paul Robinson def. Chakara, Charli Evans, Chief Deputy Dunne, Chris Brookes, Chris Roberts, Chuck Mambo, Connor Mills, Dani Luna, Dan Moloney, Danny Duggan, Eddie Kingston, Fraser Thomas, Gene Munny, Ilja Dragunov, Jonathan Gresham, Los Federales Santos Jr., Martina, Mike Bailey, Millie McKenzie, NIWA, Roy Johnson, Sid Scala, Spike Trivet, Sugar Dunkerton, The OJMO, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Vacant, and William Eaver to win the vacant title.

* PROGRESS Unified World Title Three Way: Eddie Dennis (w/ Mark Andrews) def. WALTER (c) and David Starr