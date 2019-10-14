wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front Results
PROGRESS held their event Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front last night at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Dark Match: Callum Corrie def. Rizman Khan
– Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) def. The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)
– PROGRESS Proteus Championship: Paul Robinson (c) def. Travis Banks
– Dani Luna def. Toni Storm
– TK Cooper def. Roy Johnson
– Ilja Dragunov def. Cara Noir
– PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis (c) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
Excellent event ! #progress96 #progress #thisisprogress @Jordan_Devlin1 @ScottyDavisSSM @ZackGibson01 @ThisIs_Progress #wrestling#wrestlingGIF#spanishfly pic.twitter.com/4d2Nto0n7b
— WWF_Hasbro_Wars (@WWF_eBay_Wars) October 13, 2019
5) Ilja Dragunov bt Cara Noir with Torpedo Moscau. Very good match; Cara made great impression on Manchester crowd.#Chapter96 pic.twitter.com/kb1cCaSC8f
— BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) October 13, 2019
Watch until the end to find out if @PureTKC really cares for @Travis_BanksPW. #Chapter96. pic.twitter.com/yEnInnGWhZ
— Spooky And Devilish Wrestling Company Inc. (@ThisIs_Progress) October 13, 2019
Hell fucking yes. Wanted to see Dani Luna for ages, and it's only against Toni Fucking Storm. #Chapter96 pic.twitter.com/OU5wH3u8Sg
— Kid Presentable (@therosswalker) October 13, 2019
Cara Noir v Ilja Dragunov was outstanding. Loved it. @ThisIs_Progress #chapter96 pic.twitter.com/pwtZqXA4yF
— Joe Mills (@just_joeeee) October 13, 2019
