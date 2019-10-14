PROGRESS Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front Results

PROGRESS held their event Chapter 96: True Friends Stab You In The Front last night at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Dark Match: Callum Corrie def. Rizman Khan

– Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) def. The Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)

– PROGRESS Proteus Championship: Paul Robinson (c) def. Travis Banks

– Dani Luna def. Toni Storm

– TK Cooper def. Roy Johnson

– Ilja Dragunov def. Cara Noir

– PROGRESS Tag Team Championships: Jordan Devlin & Scotty Davis (c) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

5) Ilja Dragunov bt Cara Noir with Torpedo Moscau. Very good match; Cara made great impression on Manchester crowd.#Chapter96 pic.twitter.com/kb1cCaSC8f — BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) October 13, 2019

Watch until the end to find out if @PureTKC really cares for @Travis_BanksPW. #Chapter96. pic.twitter.com/yEnInnGWhZ — Spooky And Devilish Wrestling Company Inc. (@ThisIs_Progress) October 13, 2019