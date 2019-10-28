wrestling / News
PROGRESS Chapter 97 Results: David Starr vs. The OMJO, More
– PROGRESS Wrestling held their latest show, Sex Robots Will Eventually Be Capable Of Murder, on Sunday in London. The results were, per CageMatch.net:
* Dark Match: Adam Ralph defeats Smashing Mike (6:14)
* Mark Andrews (w/Eddie Dennis) defeats Connor Mills (10:08)
* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeat Jordon Breaks & Sid Scala (14:24)
* Cara Noir defeats Ilja Dragunov (16:23)
* PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Meiko Satomura (c) defeats Dani Luna (9:41)
* PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson (c) defeats William Eaver (11:44)
* PROGRESS Unified World Title #1 Contendership Match: David Starr defeats The OJMO (19:06)
Nothing but respect for MY World Champion. #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/FVQTjgJKsH
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) October 27, 2019
Sexy wrasslin about to occur #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/JbMfchKAlo
— 5NerdsG👻 (@5Nerdsgo) October 27, 2019
You've changed @MandrewsJunior! #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/xIVTTrPLG6
— Pumpkin Spiced Bass 🎃 (@GeorgeBassUK) October 27, 2019
And a few other shots from #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/m8PNMIjZjs
— Alex Hopkinson (@alexhopkinson) October 27, 2019
I've said it before but, @TheOJMO is the best talent in Britain right now. He got a standing ovation from the crowd & deservedly so. @TheProductDS is everything his nicknames describe him to be, very excited to see him chase Eddie for the title! #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/PIAHrqKgb1
— Pumpkin Spiced Bass 🎃 (@GeorgeBassUK) October 27, 2019
