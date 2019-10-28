PROGRESS Chapter 97 Results: David Starr vs. The OMJO, More

– PROGRESS Wrestling held their latest show, Sex Robots Will Eventually Be Capable Of Murder, on Sunday in London. The results were, per CageMatch.net:

* Dark Match: Adam Ralph defeats Smashing Mike (6:14)

* Mark Andrews (w/Eddie Dennis) defeats Connor Mills (10:08)

* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeat Jordon Breaks & Sid Scala (14:24)

* Cara Noir defeats Ilja Dragunov (16:23)

* PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Meiko Satomura (c) defeats Dani Luna (9:41)

* PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson (c) defeats William Eaver (11:44)

* PROGRESS Unified World Title #1 Contendership Match: David Starr defeats The OJMO (19:06)

Nothing but respect for MY World Champion. #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/FVQTjgJKsH — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) October 27, 2019

And a few other shots from #Chapter97 pic.twitter.com/m8PNMIjZjs — Alex Hopkinson (@alexhopkinson) October 27, 2019