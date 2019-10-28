wrestling / News

PROGRESS Chapter 97 Results: David Starr vs. The OMJO, More

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– PROGRESS Wrestling held their latest show, Sex Robots Will Eventually Be Capable Of Murder, on Sunday in London. The results were, per CageMatch.net:

* Dark Match: Adam Ralph defeats Smashing Mike (6:14)
* Mark Andrews (w/Eddie Dennis) defeats Connor Mills (10:08)
* Pretty Deadly (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker) defeat Jordon Breaks & Sid Scala (14:24)
* Cara Noir defeats Ilja Dragunov (16:23)
* PROGRESS Women’s Title Match: Meiko Satomura (c) defeats Dani Luna (9:41)
* PROGRESS Proteus Title Match: Paul Robinson (c) defeats William Eaver (11:44)
* PROGRESS Unified World Title #1 Contendership Match: David Starr defeats The OJMO (19:06)

