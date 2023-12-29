wrestling / News

PROGRESS, GCW and More Comment On Passing of Kurtis Chapman

December 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mad Kurt Kurtis Chapman Image Credit: Head Drop/Rob Brazier

As reported earlier today, independent wrestler ‘Mad Kurt’ Kurtis Chapman passed away at the age of 26. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from all over the wrestling world.

PROGRESS Wrestling, where Chapman wrestled, wrote on Twitter: “We are absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Kurtis Chapman otherwise known to fans as Mad Kurt. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. BritWres will never be the same without him.

GCW, another company he wrested for, added: “GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of Kurtis Chapman, aka Mad Kurt. We were lucky to work with him during our first tour of the UK and we will remember him with great fondness. RIP Kurt.

