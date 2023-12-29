PROGRESS, GCW and More Comment On Passing of Kurtis Chapman

As reported earlier today, independent wrestler ‘Mad Kurt’ Kurtis Chapman passed away at the age of 26. Since then, tributes have been pouring in from all over the wrestling world.

PROGRESS Wrestling, where Chapman wrestled, wrote on Twitter: “We are absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of Kurtis Chapman otherwise known to fans as Mad Kurt. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. BritWres will never be the same without him.”

GCW, another company he wrested for, added: “GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of Kurtis Chapman, aka Mad Kurt. We were lucky to work with him during our first tour of the UK and we will remember him with great fondness. RIP Kurt.”

I don’t quite have the words for how I’m feeling right now. someone I always looked forward to seeing, never failed to make me laugh I’ll miss you Kurt, thanks for everything. rest easy 💕 https://t.co/eKNCPavLdw pic.twitter.com/ToxYyJnUi5 — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) December 29, 2023

The last time me and Kurt hung out is encapsulated perfectly in this photo.

Talking shit about wrestling, drinking beer, and him making me laugh until I couldn't breathe. Miss you my friend❤️ https://t.co/HoapHwGWKt pic.twitter.com/VxmDaTBszY — Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) December 29, 2023

Mad Kurt led the way for people to stop taking professional wrestling so damn seriously and we're all better off for it. Rest easy ❤️ — Dan the Dad ダン・ザ・ダッド (@ThanksDanTheDad) December 29, 2023

RIP Mad Kurt. Had such an entertaining yet hard hitting match with him last year in the UK. I thought he was just some internet troll but he gained my respect that night. pic.twitter.com/0DvN8G62mq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 29, 2023

I think it’s safe to say I’m the only person who’s ever done a job to getting smashed in the knee with a SNES, courtesy of Mad Kurt. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/m3fcw1Uuiq pic.twitter.com/xab97vyXnP — Daniel Makabe (@danielmakabe) December 29, 2023

RIP: Mad Kurt What a legend. Someone has to have a collection of his amazingly hilarious shenanigans… Right? Share what you got. pic.twitter.com/guVonlDOXs — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 29, 2023

The Mad Kurt loved comparing notes about being an absolute fucker online. Tried to find some old tweets, and this is somehow perfect. pic.twitter.com/6kYncG9SIJ — RJ City (@RJCity1) December 29, 2023

Mad Kurt 🙏🏽. Had briefs interaction with him throughout 2022 & 2023. Seemed like such a great guy. Often talked about us being fans of each other’s work. #RIP — Free Agent Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) December 29, 2023

There wasn’t a single moment he didn’t find someway to make me laugh everytime saw him, he truly had a gift for it inside and outside of the ring. Shocking to wake up to. MadKurt forever. 💔 https://t.co/Df1vZYtMgC — Kip Sabian 🏴‍☠️ (@TheKipSabian) December 29, 2023

Nothing tickled my soul more than Mad Kurt dm’ing me wanting an explanation of grey sweatpants. I told him……I don’t think he ever tweeted about it again 😂 He was a good soul. — Faye Jackson (@fayejackson419) December 29, 2023