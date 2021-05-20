wrestling / News
PROGRESS’ Gisele Shaw Wants To Face Sasha Banks
PROGRESS star Gisele Shaw would like to see Sasha Banks come to PROGRESS to face her in the ring. Shaw spoke on a media call (per Wrestling Inc) for a new interview talking about the rise of the women’s division in the company, wanting to face Banks and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On her match with Kanji for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship main eventing PROGRESS Chapter 111: “The woman’s main event is such a huge step going forward when it comes to wrestling. It’s not heard of a lot of time, but this match is a huge match because it is for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship. But it is a bigger match for Kanji because she gets to face me. Before me in PROGRESS, the women’s division was so-so. When I came to PROGRESS, look where we are now. We’re getting WWE. We’re getting all this media. We’re getting all this hype. It’s because of the kind of caliber a wrestler that I am. So you know what Kanji, you’re welcome that you’re also getting the spotlight. It’s my spotlight, but I’m kind enough to share that spotlight with you.”
On WWE working with PROGRESS: “Of course, it’s an amazing deal. I’ve grown up wanting to become a WWE Superstar, wanting to be on The Network, and we’re being given this opportunity. And I’ve been ready since day one. I’ve cultivated my sport, and I need to make sure that when this opportunity comes, that I’m prepared for it.
On wanting to face Sasha Banks in PROGRESS: “I’d like to add, my people told me that apparently Sasha Banks wants to come to PROGRESS, and if we can make that happen, then you know what, I’m open to a singles match. I’m open to a triple threat, doesn’t matter to me. Get that out there”