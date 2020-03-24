PROGRESS Issues Statement on Rescheduled Dates, How to Help Them Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

PROGRESS in the UK has issued a statement on replacement dates for 2020 and how fans can help as the UK goes into lockdown mode over the novel coronavirus. The contry had a full lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday with all non-essential departures from home (anything but essential work, exercise, food shopping, or medicine buying) prohibited. These will last at least three weeks and will be reviewed after that as the pandemic becomes more and more widespread in the country.

In the wake of the news, PROGRESS issued a statement on how fans can help during the lockdown. The post reads:

Let’s not beat around the bush – it’s a weird time right now. No shows for the next 3 months, not to mention the fact that right now we’re thousands of pounds in the hole for travel costs for our scheduled trip to Tampa (which we should get back, but you never want to count on that until the funds are back in your possession!). Like most other live entertainment organisations, we could use a little helping hand during this Coronavirus situation just to help us keep the lights on. Truthfully we don’t know how other BritWres companies are set up, but in the interest of transparency we’re happy to reveal that we have 7 people on regular, monthly retainers (not including the company owners, who have stopped taking money out of the company)… and our intention is to help those crew and wrestlers who are missing out on paydays because of the cancellations. HOW CAN YOU HELP? 1. Watch PROGRESStv on Twitch, we’ll be streaming there at least three times a week including Wake Up With PROGRESS most weekday mornings. There’s an option to tip on there; if you can spare a couple of pounds, that all gets pooled up and split between the company and crew/wrestlers. If you can’t afford to tip, no problem – please just help us spread the word! 2. Keep your Demand PROGRESS subscription. We’ve reduced the monthly rate down to $6.99/month (£6/month approx) during this shutdown. If you’re not subscribed, you can get a two-week free trial. If you’re already subscribed, that £6/month goes an unimaginable distance to keeping our team in rations. We’re adding new content every day during the shutdown, to keep you entertained with new pro wrestling content from around the world. 3. Our ticketing partners at DICE have opened up a donation feature. 100% of the funds donated through that gets pooled up and split between the company and crew/wrestlers. We had a large amount of people asking us if they could donate their ticket price for the cancelled events; legally we’re not allowed to simply turn your purchase into a donation, but you can! Get your money back from DICE or WWN and then, if you wish and can afford it, you can donate between £2 and £15. 4. We’ve created the “Cancelled Collection” to mark the three cancelled shows (March 29th in Camden, April 2nd in Tampa, April 20th in Camden). Profits from this benefit merch will be split between the company and those crew/wrestlers who are missing out on PROGRESS paydays due to the virus shutdown. 5. The British government has, as we write this, enforced a much wider shutdown which means that our merchandise operation is not open for at least the next three weeks. However, we are still taking orders and, if you can wait until the shutdown is lifted, that’s a great way to support us. Take a look at what we have on offer, and if any of it grabs you, order it! If there’s nothing there that grabs you right now, but you want to support anyway… we offer gift cards in denominations from £10 to £100. Right now, it all helps to keep things ticking over and to keeping our team healthy and alive! 6. If you had a ticket for one of the three cancelled shows (March 29th in Camden, April 2nd in Tampa, April 20th in Camden)… you will get your refund automatically from DICE (for Camden shows) or from WWN (for Tampa). Please be patient, it will get done. Thank you! 7. If you’re a Club PROGRESS member, we need to work out precisely how the cancelled dates are going to play into the rest of this year. Rest assured, we will make sure that you are looked after – whether that means rolling next year’s membership over by 3 shows, or refunding 3 shows of deposits, or some other kind of make-good.

In addition, the company added that they’ve planned out some replacement dates for the shows cancelled for May and add some new ones. That announcement reads: