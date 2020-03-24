wrestling / News
PROGRESS Issues Statement on Rescheduled Dates, How to Help Them Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
PROGRESS in the UK has issued a statement on replacement dates for 2020 and how fans can help as the UK goes into lockdown mode over the novel coronavirus. The contry had a full lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday with all non-essential departures from home (anything but essential work, exercise, food shopping, or medicine buying) prohibited. These will last at least three weeks and will be reviewed after that as the pandemic becomes more and more widespread in the country.
In the wake of the news, PROGRESS issued a statement on how fans can help during the lockdown. The post reads:
Let’s not beat around the bush – it’s a weird time right now. No shows for the next 3 months, not to mention the fact that right now we’re thousands of pounds in the hole for travel costs for our scheduled trip to Tampa (which we should get back, but you never want to count on that until the funds are back in your possession!).
Like most other live entertainment organisations, we could use a little helping hand during this Coronavirus situation just to help us keep the lights on. Truthfully we don’t know how other BritWres companies are set up, but in the interest of transparency we’re happy to reveal that we have 7 people on regular, monthly retainers (not including the company owners, who have stopped taking money out of the company)… and our intention is to help those crew and wrestlers who are missing out on paydays because of the cancellations.
HOW CAN YOU HELP?
1. Watch PROGRESStv on Twitch, we’ll be streaming there at least three times a week including Wake Up With PROGRESS most weekday mornings. There’s an option to tip on there; if you can spare a couple of pounds, that all gets pooled up and split between the company and crew/wrestlers. If you can’t afford to tip, no problem – please just help us spread the word!
2. Keep your Demand PROGRESS subscription. We’ve reduced the monthly rate down to $6.99/month (£6/month approx) during this shutdown. If you’re not subscribed, you can get a two-week free trial. If you’re already subscribed, that £6/month goes an unimaginable distance to keeping our team in rations. We’re adding new content every day during the shutdown, to keep you entertained with new pro wrestling content from around the world.
3. Our ticketing partners at DICE have opened up a donation feature. 100% of the funds donated through that gets pooled up and split between the company and crew/wrestlers. We had a large amount of people asking us if they could donate their ticket price for the cancelled events; legally we’re not allowed to simply turn your purchase into a donation, but you can! Get your money back from DICE or WWN and then, if you wish and can afford it, you can donate between £2 and £15.
4. We’ve created the “Cancelled Collection” to mark the three cancelled shows (March 29th in Camden, April 2nd in Tampa, April 20th in Camden). Profits from this benefit merch will be split between the company and those crew/wrestlers who are missing out on PROGRESS paydays due to the virus shutdown.
5. The British government has, as we write this, enforced a much wider shutdown which means that our merchandise operation is not open for at least the next three weeks. However, we are still taking orders and, if you can wait until the shutdown is lifted, that’s a great way to support us. Take a look at what we have on offer, and if any of it grabs you, order it! If there’s nothing there that grabs you right now, but you want to support anyway… we offer gift cards in denominations from £10 to £100. Right now, it all helps to keep things ticking over and to keeping our team healthy and alive!
6. If you had a ticket for one of the three cancelled shows (March 29th in Camden, April 2nd in Tampa, April 20th in Camden)… you will get your refund automatically from DICE (for Camden shows) or from WWN (for Tampa). Please be patient, it will get done. Thank you!
7. If you’re a Club PROGRESS member, we need to work out precisely how the cancelled dates are going to play into the rest of this year. Rest assured, we will make sure that you are looked after – whether that means rolling next year’s membership over by 3 shows, or refunding 3 shows of deposits, or some other kind of make-good.
In addition, the company added that they’ve planned out some replacement dates for the shows cancelled for May and add some new ones. That announcement reads:
One silver lining to this #CoronaCrisis is that it’s allowed us some time to sit down with the diary and plan out the rest of our year, with regards to replacement dates (for those shows postponed in May 2020) and to add some more shows in.
One thing to make clear right at the top is that your money is safe with us. If for some reason we can’t honour these replacement dates (for example, if the Corona Crisis goes on longer than is currently anticipated), you will be offered a swap to another replacement date, or a refund. No quibbles, no hassles.
This is where we’re at so far:
SUPER STRONG STYLE 16
Postponed to August 29/30/31 from May 23/24/25.
Doors 2pm, show 3.30-8pm each day @ Alexandra Palace
All weekend and day tickets purchased for the May dates will automatically be valid for the corresponding August dates. Eg, if you have a ticket for Saturday May 23, that will now be valid for Saturday August 29. If you have a weekend ticket for all three dates, that will now be valid for all three August dates.
If you can make the new dates, you don’t need to do anything!
If you purchased either a weekend ticket via DICE and now can’t make the whole weekend, please contact DICE and they can split your weekend ticket into 3 separate day tickets; you can then get a refund on any of the new dates that you can’t make… or you could send that ticket that you can’t use to a friend using the DICE architecture.
Email: [email protected]
If you purchased tickets via the venue website / See Tickets and can’t make the new dates, please contact See Tickets for a refund. Refund requests must be submitted by 9th May 2020.
KAIJU BIG BATTEL
Postponed to August 29 from May 23
XTREME ATTITUDE 1998
Postponed to August 30 from May 24
Tickets for these events never went on sale (because we managed to call that off just as the Corona Crisis was taking hold).
Single event or combo tickets for Kaiju Big Battel and Xtreme Attitude 1998 will go on sale at 12pm, Tuesday 24th March (UK time)
MANCHESTER – REPLACEMENT DATE
Postponed to Saturday July 11 from Saturday May 9
Doors 2.30pm, show 3.30-8pm @ O2 Ritz Manchester
All tickets purchased for the original May date will automatically be valid for the July date.
If you can make the new date, you don’t need to do anything!
If you can’t make the new date, please contact the outlet from which you purchased your ticket (DICE or Ticketmaster) to get a refund.
If you purchased through DICE, you could instead opt to send the ticket you can no longer use to a friend, using the DICE architecture.
Refund requests must be submitted by 9th May 2020.
Email: [email protected]
LEEDS – REPLACEMENT DATE
Postponed to Friday July 10 from Sunday May 10
Doors 6pm, show 7-11pm @ O2 Academy Leeds
All tickets purchased for the original May date will automatically be valid for the July date.
If you can make the new date, you don’t need to do anything!
If you can’t make the new date, please contact the outlet from which you purchased your ticket (DICE or Ticketmaster) to get a refund.
If you purchased through DICE, you could instead opt to send the ticket you can no longer use to a friend, using the DICE architecture.
Refund requests must be submitted by 9th May 2020.
Email: [email protected]
There will be more – new – dates to be published soon for the rest of this year, including return visits to Newcastle, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Sheffield. We’ll update this blog post with all the info when we have it in place!
More Trending Stories
- AEW Announces Postponed Shows, Reveals Dynamite Will Be Taped On Closed Set Indefinitely
- Chris Jericho on His Involvement With Dark Side of the Ring’s Season Premiere, Its Approach to the Chris Benoit Story
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE