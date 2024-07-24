Progress Announces New Women’s World Title Match At Devil On My Shoulder

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced the new Women’s World Championship match for Devil On My Shoulder. PROGRESS announced following a report on Fightful Select broke the story that Rhio will now face Lena Kross at Chapter 169 with the title on the line, as you can see below.

Emersyn Jayne, who was originally set to face Rhio for the title, had announced last week that she had to bow out due to an ankle injury suffered at North Wrestling’s Thunderstruck 2. Fightful Select notes that PROGRESS monitored the injury and determined that they would need to find a new opponent, with the decision made this week.

The report adds that there were several potential replacements considered for the match, and that RHio will be getting a new championship title belt that has been created.

