PROGRESS ‘Prog on the Tyne’ Results 7.6.19: WALTER vs. Eddie Kingston, More

– PROGRESS Wrestling held their latest show on Saturday night in Newcastle, headline by WALTER vs. Eddie Kingston for the PROGRESS Unified World Championship. The results were, per Fightful:

Dark Match

* Fraser Thomas, HT Drake & Screwface Ahmed def. Benji, Conor Renshaw & Zeo Knox

Main Card

* Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin def. Chuck Mambo, Spike Trivet & William Eaver by DQ.

* Jurn Simmons def. Connor Mills

* Holidead def. Candy Floss

* #1 Contender’s Match For PROGRESS Unified World Championship

Ilja Dragunov def. Jordan Devlin

* Geordie Street Fight

Paul Robinson def. Primate

* David Starr def. Brent Banks

* PROGRESS Unified World Championship

WALTER (c) def. Eddie Kingston via referee’s decision.