wrestling / News
PROGRESS ‘Prog on the Tyne’ Results 7.6.19: WALTER vs. Eddie Kingston, More
– PROGRESS Wrestling held their latest show on Saturday night in Newcastle, headline by WALTER vs. Eddie Kingston for the PROGRESS Unified World Championship. The results were, per Fightful:
Dark Match
* Fraser Thomas, HT Drake & Screwface Ahmed def. Benji, Conor Renshaw & Zeo Knox
Main Card
* Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin def. Chuck Mambo, Spike Trivet & William Eaver by DQ.
* Jurn Simmons def. Connor Mills
* Holidead def. Candy Floss
* #1 Contender’s Match For PROGRESS Unified World Championship
Ilja Dragunov def. Jordan Devlin
* Geordie Street Fight
Paul Robinson def. Primate
* David Starr def. Brent Banks
* PROGRESS Unified World Championship
WALTER (c) def. Eddie Kingston via referee’s decision.
Hype as hell! @ThisIs_Progress #chapter91 pic.twitter.com/ICQ7BtBHNb
— Freddy Russell (@FreddyRussell5) July 6, 2019
Hype as hell! @ThisIs_Progress #chapter91 pic.twitter.com/ICQ7BtBHNb
— Freddy Russell (@FreddyRussell5) July 6, 2019
@TheProductDS def. Brent Banks. #Chapter91 pic.twitter.com/FiqEWbHWv4
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 6, 2019
And THAT was @ThisIs_Progress #Chapter91 #ProgOnTheTyne in Newcastle… pic.twitter.com/YQjzk10yS1
— BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) July 6, 2019
@PR_WRESTLING DQ’a himself instantly. Primate still wants a fight! #Chapter91 pic.twitter.com/imB0Clzf4R
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 6, 2019
.@jimsmallman in the ring… @ThisIs_Progress #Chapter91 #ProgOnTheTyne main show starting now! pic.twitter.com/5yVPoR7T23
— BENtagon Jr. (@BritWresAwayDay) July 6, 2019
@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR def. @Jordan_Devlin1 with a Torpedo Moscow. Dragunov vs. Walter for the @ThisIs_Progress World Title tomorrow! #Chapter91 pic.twitter.com/R16BRsUZwZ
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista & Chris Jericho Discuss Their Experiences Working Backstage with Vince McMahon, Why They Got Along With Him
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why WCW Should’ve Saved Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg for PPV Instead of Nitro, Thoughts on Rumor of Hogan Agreeing to Job in Exchange for Getting Win Back Later
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match