PROGRESS Undergoing Creative Changes, Parts Ways With Andrew Bowers
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that PROGRESS Wrestling is undergoing changes with its creative team and recently let go Head of Creative Andrew Bowers. Bowers had been working there since early 2024. He’s also the owner of NORTH Wrestling.
RHIO winning the Women’s title, Man Like DeReiss winning Super Strong Style 156 and next year’s women’s SSS16 tournament were all in the works since February, maybe as far back as late last year.
