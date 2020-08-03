PROGRESS Gives New Update on Restructuring, Requiring DBS Check of UK Talents

PROGRESS Wrestling has provided fans with a new update on its restructuring brought about by the #SpeakingOut movement. The company announced some new updates to its structural changes, among them the announcement that all UK talent, crew, and management will require a DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check of their previous criminal convictions and cautions.

PROGRESS announced in June that it would be temporarily shutting down as it underwent heavy structural changes as allegations of sexual misconduct burned their way across the wrestling industry, particularly in the UK. An update last Thursday noted that Jon Briley is now the sole owner of PROGRESS and first mentioned the mandatory DBS checks for UK talent, along with allowing only accredited people backstage and “:the commitment to have a Lead Safeguarding Officer for talent and crew, plus the hiring of an Independent Wellbeing Officer to advise talent, crew and audience members.”

In addition to the DBS Checks, today’s update also notes that the Progress Fans Committee will be wholly independent of the company and that they pledged their support for the UK creative union Equity’s recommendations for wrestling companies in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement. Those recommendations include:

* That all promotions have a clear, robust Dignity at Work policy so that complaints of abuse can be addressed in a fair and transparent way, protecting both talent and promotion.

* That all transport and accommodation arrangements are agreed with talent in advance and in writing before the date of the booking.

* That a separate, private and secure dressing room space be provided at every show.

​* That a paramedic be present at every show

* That should the promotion have an associated wrestling school that it provides clear transparent safeguarding policies, that staff and visiting professionals understand those policies, are trained in them and that first aid provision is a requirement for all classes. We also ask that all independent vocational training schools take these necessary steps to protect their students.

PROGRESS’ full statement from Lucy Cave is below: