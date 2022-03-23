PROGRESS Who Run The World? Results: Gisele Shaw Defends Women’s Title, More

PROGRESS Wrestling held their all-women Who Run the World? event on Tuesday, featuring a Women’s Championship Match in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mercedez Blaze & Taonga def. The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta)

* Alex Windsor def. Holidead

* TNT Extreme Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Alexxis Falcon def. Lana Austin

* Skye Smitson def. Laura Di Matteo

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Trish Adora def. Rhio

The 5th match of the evening is for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship as @TrishAdora202 defends against @Rhio2020 💪 #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/y4aeTF7l55 — 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 22, 2022

* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw def. Session Moth Martina