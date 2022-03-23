wrestling / News
PROGRESS Who Run The World? Results: Gisele Shaw Defends Women’s Title, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held their all-women Who Run the World? event on Tuesday, featuring a Women’s Championship Match in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Mercedez Blaze & Taonga def. The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta)
* Alex Windsor def. Holidead
* TNT Extreme Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Alexxis Falcon def. Lana Austin
The next match is a NO DQ match for the @TNTExtremeWres Woman’s Championship as @alexxisfalcon defends against @Lana_Austin1 #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/xncaJVfR3x
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 22, 2022
TNT Extreme Wrestling Woman’s Championship match between @alexxisfalcon and @Lana_Austin1 has just been defended at @ThisIs_Progress
It’s an absolute classic!
📺 Watch it on
👉 @WWENetwork
👉 @peacockTV
👉 #DemandPROGRESS #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/2Kfi06eVds
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) March 22, 2022
* Skye Smitson def. Laura Di Matteo
The fourth match of the evening is between @SkyeSmitson & @Laura_DiMatteo1 🔥 #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/sfqXI9usdp
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 22, 2022
* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship Match: Trish Adora def. Rhio
The 5th match of the evening is for the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship as @TrishAdora202 defends against @Rhio2020 💪 #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/y4aeTF7l55
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 22, 2022
* PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match: Gisele Shaw def. Session Moth Martina
Time for the main event of the evening as @GiseleShaw08 defends her PROGRESS Women’s Championship against @mothfromdaflats 🙌 #WhoRunTheWorld pic.twitter.com/Fau8MTdRRb
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 22, 2022
