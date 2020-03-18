wrestling / News
PROGRESS Wrestling Urges Fans to Help Their Local Indie Promotions
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
– PROGRESS Wrestling released a statement on Twitter today advising fans to help out their local independent wrestling promotions with any of their efforts. You can read their statement below:
PLEASE READ: Future events, helping each other out, potential fun s**t. pic.twitter.com/MZHlhZd4bS
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) March 17, 2020
